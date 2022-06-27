AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.92 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 3,203 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $136,736.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,240.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AtriCure by 51.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 528,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in AtriCure by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

