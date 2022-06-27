Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target Cut to GBX 730

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 720 ($8.82) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.08) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 514 ($6.30) to GBX 498 ($6.10) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $624.80.

Auto Trader Group stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.