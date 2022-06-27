Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 3.9% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, hitting $219.73. 14,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,576. The stock has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average is $219.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

