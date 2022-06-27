Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.60 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $5.60 billion and $431.54 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $19.87 or 0.00095795 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00273745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009185 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 226.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000182 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 281,933,999 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

