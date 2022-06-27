Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Shares Gap Down to $46.12

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $46.12, but opened at $44.89. Avangrid shares last traded at $45.48, with a volume of 4,125 shares changing hands.

AGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

