B. Riley Initiates Coverage on Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY)

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Accuray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $191.17 million, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Accuray by 56.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 105,394 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Accuray by 14.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

