Barclays Cuts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $470.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $570.00 to $470.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $544.29.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $432.06 on Friday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $679.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSCI will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

