Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.18) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 210 ($2.57) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.18) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.52) price target on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.20) price target on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 243.78 ($2.99).

Get Barclays alerts:

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 158.94 ($1.95) on Friday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 140.06 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.69). The company has a market capitalization of £26.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.64.

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.98), for a total transaction of £185,872.32 ($227,673.10).

About Barclays (Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.