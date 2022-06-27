Barclays Trims Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Target Price to GBX 2,100

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.68) to GBX 2,100 ($25.72) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HLMAF has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 3,240 ($39.69) to GBX 2,650 ($32.46) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Halma from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,375.00.

Get Halma alerts:

Shares of Halma stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.66. Halma has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.