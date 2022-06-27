Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Director Purchases C$67,080.00 in Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) Director Mark Bly bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.59 per share, with a total value of C$67,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 421,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,356,430.96.

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 2.05. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.75 and a 1-year high of C$9.16.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$673.83 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 1.106815 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.94.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

