BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Position Boosted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in BCE by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,839. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.65%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Argus raised their target price on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

