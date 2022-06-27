Beam (BEAM) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

Beam (BEAM) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam Profile

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,220,080 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

