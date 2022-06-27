Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).
Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,324.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,700.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.25. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($43.52).
In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($623,468.89).
Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.