Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,230 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).

Get Bellway alerts:

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,152 ($26.36) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,324.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,700.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.25. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,553 ($43.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, for a total transaction of £509,000 ($623,468.89).

Bellway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.