BENQI (QI) Price Up 30.5% Over Last Week

BENQI (QI) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One BENQI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. BENQI has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $27.71 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00185286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00051610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00014922 BTC.

BENQI Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

