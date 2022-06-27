Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,229,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,568,000 after buying an additional 127,866 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,807. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

In other news, Director Dennis Miller sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total value of $859,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,036.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,533 shares of company stock worth $3,709,009. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

