Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FDX traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $244.58. 34,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,565,881. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $302.65. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.95.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

