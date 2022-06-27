Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 45,600 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 342,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,633,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

