Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.80) target price on the stock.

LON BLTG opened at GBX 198 ($2.43) on Friday. Blancco Technology Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.55). The company has a market capitalization of £149.83 million and a P/E ratio of 63.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 204.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 217.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Get Blancco Technology Group alerts:

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blancco Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blancco Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.