BERNcash (BERN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $44,491.24

BERNcash (BERN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $44,491.24 and $2.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BERNcash has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,771.67 or 0.99701101 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00235255 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00119750 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00233501 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00074441 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003948 BTC.

BERNcash Profile

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

Buying and Selling BERNcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

