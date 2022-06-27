Beyond Finance (BYN) Price Tops $1.59

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014334 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.