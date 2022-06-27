Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Gap Down to $16.88

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $15.77. Bicycle Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 10,118 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. B. Riley cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut Bicycle Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $618,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,834,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,942,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

