Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0954 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

