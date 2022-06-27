Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $300.38 million and approximately $9.36 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $17.15 or 0.00082322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00298621 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00069127 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003359 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 49.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

