Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRZE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.79.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Braze has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Braze will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072 and sold 124,443 shares worth $4,608,848. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its position in Braze by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Braze by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

