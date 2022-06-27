Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

BLIN stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bridgeline Digital has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.77.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bridgeline Digital news, CEO Roger E. Kahn bought 23,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $27,940.77. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,419.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 51,702 shares of company stock worth $62,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

