Bright Rock Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $327.52. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

