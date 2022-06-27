Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,556,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,206,000 after buying an additional 117,629 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.28. 1,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,679. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

