Brokerages Set easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) PT at $691.67

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $691.67.

EJTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of EJTTF opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.56. easyJet has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $13.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.