Brokerages Set Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price at $7.73

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS KELTF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.74. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.