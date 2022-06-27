Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $204.50

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 180 ($2.20) in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.63) to GBX 198 ($2.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 165 ($2.02) in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

