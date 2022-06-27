BTIG Research Cuts ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Price Target to $8.00

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of VRAY opened at $2.87 on Friday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $517.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.11.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.00% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Roberts bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $47,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,327.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 1,065,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,705,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ViewRay by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ViewRay by 1,246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 683,940 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ViewRay by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,924,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 872,165 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViewRay Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.