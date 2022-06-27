Bytom Price Tops $0.0142 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 26th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $22.06 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000354 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00028089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.25 or 0.00271512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002566 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003397 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000933 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,758,888,075 coins and its circulating supply is 1,557,082,719 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

