C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.15. 41,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total transaction of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,699. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

