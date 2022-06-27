Cadence Bank NA Acquires 30 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,185,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,980,000 after buying an additional 105,822 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,229,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,776,000 after buying an additional 38,768 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $404.22 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $369.51 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.47.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

