Cadence Bank NA Acquires 343 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

