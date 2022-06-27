Cadence Bank NA Has $1.30 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $89.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.50 and a 52-week high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.