Cadence Bank NA Has $658,000 Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,310,000 after purchasing an additional 503,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,318,000 after acquiring an additional 678,268 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.62. 3,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,560. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $63.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.51) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

