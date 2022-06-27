Cadence Bank NA Increases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Cadence Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $329.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $320.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

