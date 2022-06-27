Cadence Bank NA Sells 103 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

