Cadence Bank NA Sells 622 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cadence Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,838,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,153,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,401,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after purchasing an additional 808,143 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 28,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,821. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $60.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

