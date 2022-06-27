Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 702,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. Calix has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $1,348,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,027,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $218,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,004 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 46.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 155.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the third quarter worth about $491,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.