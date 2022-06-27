Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.30.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. 702,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,581. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.87. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 751,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Calix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after buying an additional 247,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Calix by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,711,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

