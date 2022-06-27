Callisto Network (CLO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,822.00

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $8,822.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,184.68 or 0.05722676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00080631 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

