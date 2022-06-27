Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CDPYF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of CDPYF opened at $34.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDPYF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.68.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

