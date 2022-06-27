Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CFPZF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $17.57 on Thursday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

