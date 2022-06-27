Capital Market Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,986 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.84.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

