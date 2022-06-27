Capital Market Strategies LLC Buys 98 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $145.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,266. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

