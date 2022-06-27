Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,509 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,725. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,388. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.10%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.