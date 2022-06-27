Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $728,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,200,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 70,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.27. 1,269,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,885,279. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

