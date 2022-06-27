Capital Market Strategies LLC Invests $284,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $85.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,450,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $82.75 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $107.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.